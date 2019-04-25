Uncertainty.
That's what Boeing says is in store for the company and its investors as it tries to get approval for its 737 Max to return to the air.
Boeing said Wednesday its profits fell 13% in the first quarter and that the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft following two deadly crashes will cost the company at least $1 billion.
CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing is working through "this challenging time" and is focused on safety and returning the 737 Max to service. The company delayed issuing guidance regarding its future financial performance, citing "the uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding return to service of the 737 MAX fleet."