Baker joins Out There Advertising

Bridgette Baker has joined the agency as media director. She manages clients’ media placements and results through planning, negotiating and executing TV and radio buys, along with print, outdoor and digital. Baker brings 18 years of media experience in a variety of platforms, including working in newspaper at the Star Tribune, direct mail at Metro Marketing, broadcast television at CBS 3 Duluth, out-of-home advertising at CityLites USA, and web advertising at Perfect Duluth Day. Founded in 1997, Out There Advertising works with a variety of local and national accounts. The agency, located at 22 E. Second St. in Duluth, provides strategic marketing, digital advertising, social media management, web development, public relations and graphic design services.