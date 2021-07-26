Zup’s carts down the street in Ely

Renovation of former Shopko building brings new grocery, dry goods offerings to customers
About a mile from Zup’s longtime location on top of the hill in Ely, construction of its new grocery store is coming along kind of like Zup’s legendary sausage-making.
One piece at a time.
In part of the building, concrete work is underway. Water and refrigeration lines are being connected. In other parts, interior and exterior work is being hammered out.
By late summer, the Zupancich family, fourth-generation owners of five Zup’s stores in northeastern Minnesota, expects it all to come together.
“We’re thankful for all the support,” said Jim Zupancich, of Zupancich Brothers, Inc. “They’re going to town. We’re on track to have it up by Labor Day.”
The $7 million project is a major business project in the small city “at the end of the road.”
By fall, the project will transform the former Shopko building into a full-service 32,000 square-foot Zup’s facility featuring an expanded line of groceries and dry goods. Negotiations are also underway to attract a pharmacy.
“It’s a big project for a small grocery store company,” Zupancich said. “We had been looking at remodeling our existing store and we were going to put a sizable amount of money into it. We were basically going to do new cases and paint, but we were landlocked. This will double our space.”
To expand, Zup’s in December 2020 bought the former Shopko building.
It also acquired the Ely Northland Market, the city’s only other grocery store.
With grocery stores in Babbitt, Cook, Ely, Silver Bay and Tower, Zup’s has for decades been a big presence in small towns.
But its investment in Ely reflects a dedication to the community for decades to come.
“I think it’s a sizable investment obviously,” said Harold Langowski, city of Ely clerk/treasurer. “It kind of shows the commitment the Zupanciches have to Ely. I think the community is excited about the additional product lines they will carry and about a pharmacy.”
Currently, the only pharmacy in the city is at Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, said Heidi Omerza, Ely Economic Development Authority president.
“To have another pharmacy will be nice,” said Omerza. “Hopefully, they’ll also be able to expand out.”
The new store is another addition to Ely’s strong business base. In recent years the downtown area has experienced a resurgence in new businesses. Much of the resurgence is due to Alley A Realty, a Missouri-based real estate company with offices in Ely. Alley A Realty, through its Ely employee Tanner Ott, has spearheaded the renovation of a number of downtown buildings, including the historic State Theater.
However, renovation of the Shopko building fills a big hole on the other end of Sheridan Street, said Omerza.
“We’re excited to see development in the Shopko location,” said Omerza. “You never like to see an empty building and an empty parking lot.”
Construction began in May. About 44 construction workers are on the job. When complete, 49 permanent jobs are projected to be created.
In addition to Zupancich Brothers Inc.’s investment, the Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board provided a $277,270 grant to the city to help pay for infrastructure and site work.
To remove large sections of concrete floor to make way for new refrigeration and water lines, a $128,900 Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant assisted with demolition costs.
Zup’s legendary sausage-making will more than double when the project is complete.
“Dry goods are hard to come by,” said Zupancich. “But we’re going to carry everything we possibly can. We want to fill the space and carry what the community needs. We will try to find anything we can.”
Along with a new pocket park on main street, a Piragis book store, and the opening of the State Theater, the project is another boost to Ely and the surrounding area, Langowski said.
“This is kind of their mother ship,” Langowski said. “It all started right here in downtown Ely. For a family business to make it that long is remarkable.”
Over the past decade, Zup’s has shown its dedication to the small cities it serves. In 2011, the Zup’s food store in Babbitt burned down, but Zup’s rebuilt. In 2018, the Zup’s in Cook was destroyed by fire. Zup’s again rebuilt.
To Zupancich and family, the business is a labor of love. “The Zupancich family is a large family,” he said. “It’s a family-run business. I’m fourth generation and hopefully we will have a fifth generation.”
Expanding in Ely, where “Grandpa” John Zupancich started the business in 1916, is the right decision, said Zupancich.
“The grocery business is a lot of hard work and a lot of hours. It was a hard decision to make because we’ve been on top of the hill for so long and to me it’s scary. But over the years we’ve really appreciated the people who have supported us.”
Editor’s Note: After this story was written, Albert O. Zupancich, owner of Eveleth Country Foods IGA, passed away on June 14.