Zeitgeist Arts Cafe on Monday announced a temporary closure of the Downtown Duluth restaurant due to the financial implications and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to use this time as an opportunity to build on the successes our staff have worked so hard to realize to and to reimagine a restaurant that will reopen better and stronger than before,” said Tony Cuneo, Executive Director of Zeitgeist. “It has truly been an honor to serve you for the past 10 years, and despite this temporary closure at the restaurant, the rest of Zeitgeist continues to fight every day for a creative, sustainable, inclusive community.”
The Zeitgeist Arts Cafe is one of several restaurants closed in Downtown Duluth. It is part of Zeitgeist, an arts and social change nonprofit organization. So far, only one restaurant, Lark ‘O The Lake, has said it is permanently closed.
Zeitgeist said it is accepting donations at: www.zeitgeistarts.com/donate. Its annual Spirit of the Times Fundraiser will be held virtually on Sept. 24. To register please visit: one.bidpal.net/spirit2020/welcome .