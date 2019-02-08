The Duluth International Airport announced 280,865 passengers flew through the facility in 2018, marking a 13 percent increase over 2017.
Both United and Delta saw increases over 2017, with United’s addition of the airbus flight in May leading to a nearly 30 percent increase year-over-year. And, with American Airlines set to begin direct service to Chicago on May 23, this year looks strong for the Duluth International Airport, officials said.
“We’re so grateful for the support our passengers showed this past year,” airport Executive Director Tom Werner said in a news release. “Their decision to fly local has a major impact on attracting additional air service. Increased passenger demand helps us add carriers and routes that increases competition. All of which helps give our local economy a boost and lower fares for all travelers.
“We now have the three largest carriers in the country flying out of DLH,” said Werner. “and we’re hoping to use that momentum to add Denver to the growing list of places we fly and ways we connect our region to the world.”