Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today reported 2022 GAAP and ongoing earnings of $1.74 billion, or $3.17 per share, compared with $1.60 billion, or $2.96 per share in the same period in 2021.
Earnings reflect capital investment recovery and other regulatory outcomes, partially offset by increases in depreciation, interest charges and operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses, the company said in its report.
"2022 was another solid year for Xcel Energy, where we delivered for our customers, our communities, our employees, and our investors. We delivered earnings of $3.17 per share, which is the 18th consecutive year we have met or beat our original earnings guidance," said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.
"Our execution towards our clean energy future continues to lead the industry with regulatory approval in Colorado and the Upper Midwest of our plans to dramatically increase the renewable energy available to our customers while retiring all of our coal-fired plants. And as a result of the energy tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, we are able to reduce the cost to our customers over the assets’ lives by billions of dollars as we power the nation’s clean energy transition.
"Xcel Energy also delivered strong reliability for our customers and communities in 2022 despite increasingly volatile weather causing high energy demand events during hotter-than-normal summers in Colorado and the Upper Midwest, and Winter Storm Elliott which knocked out critical electric and gas service across the country."
For the company’s NSP division in Northwestern Wisconsin, earnings increased $0.03 per share for 2022 compared to 2021. The increase is due to regulatory rate outcomes and sales growth, partially offset by higher depreciation and O&M expenses. It’s Minnesota NSP division reported earnings increased $0.11 per share for 2022 compared to 2021, driven by regulatory rate outcomes, partially offset by additional depreciation and O&M expenses.