Xcel Energy crews are working to assess damage and restore power to customers after a line of thunderstorms rolled through Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Monday night causing extensive damage to trees, poles and power lines.
Around 26,000 customers experienced an outage during the storms and as of 11 a.m. around 8,300 customers are still without power with the vast majority of those in the Ashland and Ironwood areas.
The company urges people to use caution when traveling in affected areas and to stay away from downed lines. Contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks. Call 911 to report an emergency.
Report your outag
Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages.
- Via the Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Via text by texting ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration.
Xcel asks people to:
- Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
- Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
- Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business
- Battery-powered radio or television
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Back up phone chargers
- A phone that does not require electricity
- Non-electric alarm clock
- Bottled water and nonperishable food
- Manual can opener
- First aid kit
- Extension cords (for partial outages)
- Manufacturer's instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)