The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc.on Wednesday raised the quarterly dividend on common stock from 38 cents per share to 40.5 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.62 per share. The dividends are payable April 20 to shareholders of record on March 15.
“We are pleased to announce a $0.10 per share, or 6.6% increase in the common dividend, on an annualized basis, which reflects the strength of our balance sheet and our earnings growth profile. We recognize that strong dividend growth coupled with transparent earnings growth support our commitment to provide shareholders an attractive total return profile,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy.