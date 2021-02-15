Xcel Energy is pleased to announce plans to target the Ashland area for the next permanent off-site home-based recruiting class for its Customer Contact Center.
After successfully transitioning Customer Contact Center employees to an at-home setting due to COVID-19, the company is looking to expand its search to the Ashland area to fill up to 30 available positions in our residential customer service and credit contact centers. These employees handle incoming calls and work with customers on billing questions, negotiate payments arrangements, service requests, outages, and promote products and services from across the eight states served by Xcel Energy.
“We are excited about this opportunity to add these employees in the Ashland area,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. “We are committed to the success of our communities and eager to fill these positions with employees who will continue to provide the exceptional service our customers expect from Xcel Energy.”
“This is first time we have looked beyond the Eau Claire market for these positions,” said Lori Krings, director, Customer Contact Center. “Because of the enormous success of having our representatives work from home this past year we realized we could offer similar positions to people who live elsewhere in our service territory. Since the pandemic began, our teams have successfully on-boarded more than 150 new customer service and credit Contact Center employees through this process.”
The positions available are full-time and employees selected receive all the benefits of working for Xcel Energy including medical and dental, competitive pay, 401(k), paid time off and on-going training and professional development. Employees are provided high quality computer technology and all receive an extensive eight-week virtual training session. Potential employees must have adequate internet access at their home which the company can determine based on their internet service provider.
The Ashland area was chosen for its available, skilled and diverse workforce, accessible high-speed internet and proximity to an Xcel Energy Service Center. The company is also posting virtual Customer Contact Center positions in Pueblo, Colorado, and Roswell, New Mexico.
Those interested in applying will find details here: Xcel Energy Careers