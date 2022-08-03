Xcel Energy crews are working to assess damage and safely restore power to customers as quickly as possible after a line of storms swept across Wisconsin overnight creating widespread damage to trees, poles and power lines, the utility said in a morning news release.
Nearly 22,000 customers in the central and northern portion of Xcel Energy’s service area were impacted by the storms with 70% restored as of this morning. Visit Xcel Energy outages to find the number of customers currently affected.
Customers who are experiencing outages should also check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If a mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored.
When it comes to restoring power, top priority is given to situations that threaten public safety, such as live downed wires. Repair priority is based on what will restore power to the largest number of customers most quickly, such as transmission lines or feeder lines that serve large amounts of customers.
Xcel Energy urges safety and caution
Xcel is asking the public to use caution when traveling in affected areas and stay away from downed lines. Contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks. Call 911 to report an emergency.