A bipartisan bill to support expansion of the nation's workforce has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The National Apprenticeship Act of 2021, H.R. 447, would invest more than $3.5 billion over five years to increase access to registered apprenticeships, youth apprenticeships, and pre-apprenticeships, according to a Minnesota Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber press release.
About one million new apprenticeship opportunities would be created in addition to the current expected growth of apprenticeships, according to the release.
The bill passed the House of Representatives 246-140, Stauber said.
Stauber helped introduce the legislation, according to the release.
“As our nation works to accelerate our economy, it has become more important than ever to support the trades,” Stauber said. “By increasing access to the successful registered apprenticeship program, this legislation will allow more workers to earn while they learn and will deliver more job opportunities during a difficult time. Northern Minnesota has several upcoming projects in mining, healthcare, construction, and other sectors. This vote was a critical step in ensuring these important projects move forward seamlessly.”
Of people who complete registered apprenticeships, 94 percent are employed following completion with an average starting wage of more than $70,000 annually, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.