The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board of Ashland announced three temporary job center closures and the postponement of two spring events.
The Ashland Job Center at 422 3rd Street West, Park Falls Job Center at City Hall, 400 South 4th Ave. and Spooner Job Center at 522 Service Road will be closed to the public from March 19 to April 6. The centers are expected to re-open the week of April 6. The Job Centers located in Ladysmith and Hayward- both inside campuses of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will remain closed throughout WITC’s two-week extended spring break. The latest information on job center hours, including which centers remainopen and fully staffed, can be found here.
In light of the continued concern over the COVID-19 virus and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ current ban of mass gatherings of more than 50 people, the NWWIB is cancelling the Poverty Simulation scheduled for April 3 at the WITC Ashland campus and will likely reschedule for a later date. The Libraries Activating Workforce Development Skills (LAWDS) workshop scheduled for April 7 at the Phillips Library has also been cancelled.
The agency encourages local employers to post jobs and recruit talent at jobcenterofwisconsin.com and similarly encourage job seekers to register and look for jobs at that website. The NWWIB said it will continue to evaluate its ability to host upcoming events in communities once the health risk has lessened.