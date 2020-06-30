For the 2020-2021 academic year, WITC will offer in-person classes with safety precautions in place.
WITC said June 30 that it is committed to providing all of the essential degrees and diplomas that require hands-on training while following the health department and CDC guidelines that are in place.
Classes for fall term will begin Aug. 24, but for in-person classes, students and staff will be taking safety precautions. Hands-on and lab-based classes will meet on campus for the hands-on portion of the class, meaning students will still be able to get experience using the equipment, tools and machines that are used on the job. For some classes, there will be modifications to labs to ensure safe environments that adhere to social distancing and class sizes may be reduced.
Classes that do not require hands-on training will be offered in a synchronous virtual or online delivery. In a synchronous virtual class, students will meet at regularly scheduled times through web conferencing, similar to meeting for an in-person class. Online classes do not have specific meeting times.
Student services and academic support will still be available to students. They will have access to their instructors through web conferencing and also be able to connect with academic coaches, support services and advisors via email, phone or web conferencing.
Specific safety requirements for in-person classes will be dependent on the CDC and local health department guidelines that are in place at the start of the fall term.