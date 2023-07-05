The Wisconsin Department of Tourism announced a $22,750 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau to support promotional efforts for the second annual Art Escape event highlighting the region’s arts community.
The funding has helped the Bayfield Chamber build upon the success from the inaugural Art Escape hosted last fall, which had an estimated 9,000 visitors. The nine-day experience invites visitors to Bayfield County and Madeline Island to immerse themselves in the artistic community through demonstrations, workshops, tours, open houses and meet-and-greets with local artists. It returns this year Sept. 9-17.
“Art Escape is a great example of how collaborative, innovative ideas drive tourism and support local businesses and artists,” said Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “Congratulations to the Bayfield Chamber for an outstanding first year. I am thrilled to see how Art Escape will continue to serve as a memory-worthy trip for thousands more.”
In its first year, Art Escape generated an estimated economic impact of $700,000 to Bayfield County and Madeline Island. More than 40 artists participated in the inaugural event.
This year, the Bayfield Chamber said visitors will have the opportunity to experience live demos, workshops, and open houses with nearly 50 artists at galleries and studios across Bayfield County and Madeline Island.
“We hope to continue building on this unique event that showcases our growing arts community comprised of artists who draw inspiration from the natural surroundings of Bayfield County and Madeline Island,” said Carol Fahrenkrog, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau.
Art Escape kicks off with the Bayfield Festival of Arts at Memorial Park. Applications are still being accepted for the Festival of Arts, due July 15.