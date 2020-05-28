The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been cancelled.  

Sponsors say they have closely monitored the COVID-19 pandemic, including local, state and federal health agencies’ recommendations on preventing the spread of this disease. Several agencies continue to offer strict guidelines advising against mass gatherings, and as the largest event in the State of Wisconsin this guidance weighed heavily in this decision. 

Under the guidelines, they said it was impossible to create the welcoming, safe, educational and enjoyable experience that visitors have come to know.     