The 2020 Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled.
Sponsors say they have closely monitored the COVID-19 pandemic, including local, state and federal health agencies’ recommendations on preventing the spread of this disease. Several agencies continue to offer strict guidelines advising against mass gatherings, and as the largest event in the State of Wisconsin this guidance weighed heavily in this decision.
Under the guidelines, they said it was impossible to create the welcoming, safe, educational and enjoyable experience that visitors have come to know.
Latest News
- Wisconsin State Fair canceled
- Duluth Superior Pride 2020 festival cancelled
- DSSO unable to reschedule postponed concerts
- Beware of bankrupt stocks like JCPenney and Hertz
- News Tribune will cut print frequency to twice weekly
- Duluth restaurant leaders plead for limited indoor dining
- A large percentage of Minnesota COVID-19 patients don't speak English
- Class of 2020 facing historic job market uncertainty
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.