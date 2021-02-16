Wisconsin businesses who received forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans could face a significant tax liability due to a recent decision by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR).
While Congress intended for the loans to be tax-free and allow expenses paid for with the loans to be deductible, the Wisconsin DOR later made the determination that any expenses funded through a PPP loan cannot be deductible. Businesses who relied on the PPP loans could face tens of thousands of dollars in additional taxes unless lawmakers pass legislation.
Wisconsin Manufacturer and Commerce (WMC) worked with legislators on Assembly Bill 2 (AB 2) to add an amendment that would protect small businesses from this unexpected tax liability. The Wisconsin legislature is expected to vote on this bill today.