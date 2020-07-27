A Sturgeon Bay firm was selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge the Duluth-Superior Harbor.
The contract is to dredge approximately 120,000 cubic yards of material. Approximately 52,000 cubic yards of the mostly sandy material will be placed along North Minnesota Point shoreline and approximately 68,000 cubic yards of material will be placed at Interstate Island. Dredging will begin in August and will be complete by mid-November.
"Maintenance dredging executed under this contract will allow ships to safely navigate in the Duluth-Superior Harbor and the dredged material will be beneficially used for beach nourishment and habitat restoration," said Melissa Bosman, project manager.
The Detroit District worked with federal, state, and local partners to beneficially use the dredged material to nourish Minnesota Point, which will help stabilize and re-build eroded shoreline and dune habitat along Lake Superior. Material placed at Interstate Island will help to restore critical tern nesting habitat that has been lost to erosion.
