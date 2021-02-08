The Covid-19 pandemic brought business closures, high unemployment, overall general fear and a proliferation of scams.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau saw a large increase in many areas. Their numbers increased for complaint filing, "Get a Quote" submissions, investigations conducted, advertising review challenges, press releases sent, and media coverage. BBB Wisconsin particularly saw increases from March to April, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, in areas such as unique website visitors (nearly 30% increase), free business profile visits (23% increase in inquiries), customer review visits (76% increase), media spots (127% in March and 188% in April) and Scam Tracker visits (80% increase).
In 2020, BBB Wisconsin processed a total of 18,523 complaints, an 81% increase. Of those, 87% were responded to by the company.
They served more than 23,000 consumers via telephone and live chat function on their website.
They saw a large increase (38%) in customer review postings (nearly double the increase of 2019, a record year, at 21%) with 11,994 submitted, verified, and posted reviews.
“To say that the past year was extraordinary and unparalleled would be an understatement, but BBB Serving Wisconsin continued to build trust in trying times, helping people shop, save and plan for the future,” said Jim Temmer, BBB Serving Wisconsin president/CEO. “As the world faces many unknowns and continues to weather the impact of Covid-19, BBB remains strong and steadfast in its committed and established mission and vision, serving more Wisconsinites than ever.”