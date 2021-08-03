In the Wisconsin Bankers Association's biannual Economic Conditions Survey of Wisconsin bank CEOs, 76 percent of respondents rated the current economy at "good," followed by 15 percent at "excellent" and 10 percent at "fair." This marks a positive change from the end of 2020 when the survey was last conducted and 58 percent of respondents rated the economy at "fair," followed by 38 percent at "good," 3 percent at "excellent," and 1 percent at "poor."
"Wisconsin bank CEOs are in a unique position to provide insight on the economy because they see the day-to-day happenings with their customers and put that knowledge together with data and industry expertise," WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels said in a news release. "It is very encouraging to see the economy improving as people begin to resume their spending on products and leisure activities in ways they were unable or hesitant to do six months or a year ago."
Many bank CEOs linked favorable economic conditions to pent-up demand for goods and services as COVID-19 restrictions lift, with government stimulus money, low unemployment, low interest rates, and savings built up from staying home bolstering consumer confidence. Commonly cited sources of economic concern, on the other hand, were workforce shortages, supply chain issues, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Wisconsin's economy will continue to grow over the next six months, predict 48 percent of respondents, while 39 percent predict it will stay the same and 13 percent predict it will weaken.
The survey was conducted the last two weeks of July with 62 respondents.