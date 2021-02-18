Gov. Tony Evers today signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2, providing approximately $450 million in tax relief to Wisconsin businesses and $30 million more in tax relief to low-income families by adopting federal changes to align state tax law.
“This past year has been challenging and unrelenting for so many, but since the beginning of this pandemic, we've been committed to providing economic relief to the folks who've been affected by the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “We know business and families across Wisconsin need help now, so I’m proud to be able to deliver $480 million in tax relief for folks across our state.”