Western Specialty Contractors restores original stone wall at historic mansion

Western Specialty Contractors – Minneapolis Branch was given the opportunity to restore the original stone courtyard wall at historic Lochmoor Mansion on Lake Superior in Duluth. Built in 1929 by Duluth mining magnate Chester Congdon, the English Tudor style home was a gift to his daughter Marjorie.
The home’s current owners have worked restored and preserved the mansion’s original character, including the stone wall surrounding its courtyard. Over time, the wall had begun to lean towards the lake to the point that it needed to be rebuilt, and a portion of the wall surrounding an outdoor fireplace and entertainment space needed tuckpointing.
Western’s masonry experts dismantled the 60-ft-long, 7-ft-tall natural stone wall, marking the exact location of each stone, and rebuilt the lake-facing wall as it was originally constructed, including the arch around a gate opening. A few stones that had crumbled were replaced with other stones found around the property. Western used mortar to rebuild the wall and for tuckpointing the fireplace area that had been selected from several samples by the owners the year prior.
“The biggest challenge of this project was obviously maintaining the historic integrity of the stone wall’s original construction,” said Daryl Carlson, sales/project manager at Western’s Minneapolis Branch. “We knew this was important to the owners, and with our experience working on historic masonry structures and buildings, as well as custom-mixing mortars based on historic colors and textures, we were able to rebuild the wall as it would have appeared 94 years ago when it was originally constructed.”
Western’s crews completed the project in five months and within budget.