Western Specialty Contractors restores original stone wall at historic mansion

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.