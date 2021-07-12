Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday July 11, the St. Louis Co Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at the Life Of Riley Resort on Lake Vermilion. The fire started in a resort gazebo and then spread to two adjacent buildings. No injuries were reported and the structures were complete losses. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
