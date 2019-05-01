WDIO-TV receives two Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recently honored WDIO News with two regional 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards.
WDIO News was honored in the Hard News category for the series, “Guns and Schools.” The week-long series on Good Morning Northland looked for answers following a number of school gun violence incidents across the nation. GMN anchor Amy Adamle and WDIO News photojournalists listened to why frustrated and concerned students were determined to take action in response to the violence. School officials explained what steps they were taking to increase safety. Psychologists examined the impacts the events and trauma were having on young people, and how parents could respond. Parents themselves spoke about how they were coming together to bring changes. The week concluded with a look at the politics and the legislative realities facing lawmakers’ efforts to change laws.
WDIO News was also honored in the Sports Reporting category, for the story, “Jimmer Runs On.” It was a story about a Cloquet man who inspired others. WDIO Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter Chelsie Brown and Photojournalist Clayton Zervas captured the love and support surrounding “Jimmer,” as he was known to everyone close to him. The year before, Jim Hagerl managed to run and finish Grandma’s Half Marathon—all while battling brain cancer. He accomplished that goal because of his own determination, and the help and support of family and friends. Jimmer did not survive to run in the 2018 half marathon. So, his family and friends rallied and ran in his memory.
“It is always an honor to have your work recognized by peers and to be associated with the Murrow Awards,” said WDIO News Director Steve Goodspeed. “Amy, Chelsie and the entire staff take their work seriously, and it is especially satisfying that their reporting was on such important issues, and the challenges our community faces.”
WDIO has received seventeen (17) regional Murrow Awards in the past 16 years.
Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition.