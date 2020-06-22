WDIO to launch 9 p.m. newscast

WDIO will launch a new 9 p.m. newscast on MeTV (WDIO-DT 10.2) on Monday, June 29.
The 30-minute weekday newscast will feature WDIO anchor Darren Danielson, chief meteorologist Justin Liles and sports director Chelsie Brown.
“WDIO News at 9 p.m. on MeTV will provide local viewers the high-quality local news, weather and sports they’ve come to expect from the number-one rated news operation at an earlier time,” says WDIO General Manager Debra Messer. “Our viewers have asked for more news and we’ve responded.”
The newscast will also air on WDIO’s website (wdio.com), mobile app and connected TVs.
“WDIO News at 9 p.m. on MeTV is an investment in expanding local journalism,” says WDIO News Director Mike Schram. “This new newscast highlights WDIO’s commitment to serve our communities throughout northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan with more news and information than ever before on all platforms.”
With the addition of the new 9 p.m. newscast, WDIO airs 21.5 hours of news weekly.