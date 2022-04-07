Washburn's Phil Tetzner, owner of Tetzner's Dairy, passes away

Philip Ernest Tetzner, owner of Tetzner's Dairy in Washburn, died March 30 at Memorial Medical Center, Ashland. He was 91 years old.
In 2014, he spoke with writer and photographer Catherine Lange for her book, “Why This Place.” He allowed her to climb the 80-foot-high Harvester and photograph the 360° views.
Here are excerpt of his stories:
“I never knew my grandfather, Frank Tetzner, because he died in 1930, and I was born in ’31. He probably got this land about 1890. He didn’t live here. He just owned it. He lived in town and had Tetzner’s Meat Market in Washburn. He was an immigrant from Germany. He’s the one that I think maybe my parents got life insurance from to build this house.
“The house was built in ’31, and I was born in ’31. And that’s the only house I’ve ever lived in. Our family had eight kids. I’m the only one left. They were all older, a lot. So I don’t hardly remember them being here. My brother and I were kind of alone then. We were almost the same age as my brother Willis’ two boys.
“The object of this farm was my parents, Ernest and Lillian, were going to raise pigs and chickens and beef for that meat market in Washburn. They moved out here in 1915. But, see, that all got disrupted because grandpa died. If I had been older, I would know more. See, when you’re only a teen-ager, you don’t think to ask any questions. And you got to be 40 or 50 years old before you start looking back.
“There were no trees back then. There were stumps. Big stumps. They were so thick that up here at one spot, you could go from this road to the next road just jumping from stump to stump. I can remember this being so bare. We used to be able to stand right here and see Madeline Island. Now you got to go up in the Harvester to see it.
“There were always ore boats out here in the bay. There were always, always ore boats. Either one coming in, or one going out. Or two or three at a time.
“They had a small school right up here on Nevers Road. Progress School. I went the first five grades. One room. The teacher was Ida Kenssler. She lived on this road, too. She always had to walk. Everybody walked. Some of these kids had three miles to go to get to this school. I walked half a mile.
“When I was seven years old, I got seven pennies for my birthday. And I wanted a bike. In the catalog, they were between $20 and $30. So I figured out, that at that rate, I was never going to get a bike. This was the ’30s, the Depression years. A lot of people don’t remember that at all. But there just was no money. We always had enough to eat because we lived on this farm. It was a lot of work for my mother. There was no electricity. And then she had all those kids. So you can imagine how much work she had.
“I’ve got six goats and about 20 geese. You’ve heard about those ranches out west, like the Rocking S or the Bar X? This is the Triple G. Grandpas, Geese and Goats.
“My wife, Beverly. She went to another small school, Long Lake School. That was just about four miles from here. They used to have schools about every three or four miles.
“My father died when I was 18. I graduated in 1948 from Ondossagan High School. 1949, Beverly and I got married that year. I bought the house from my mother, and she lived with us until she passed when she was 90. We had six kids. The first five were between ’51 and ’58. So by then, we had five kids under seven. And then we had a tagalong. After these first five, my daughter was born in 1964.
“I used to do a lot of the farm work with the tractors, but my wife was not good for the last ten years of her life, and I had to take care of her. But I do a lot with the milk and the ice cream and that sort of work. I make the ice cream."
Jackie Tetzner, Phil's daughter-in-law, said, "It doesn’t matter where he is. Phil’s happy wherever he is."
Phil added, “Except in the manure pit.
“So this farm went from four cows, 40 acres, and no buildings to speak of, to what it is now. We have at least 200 animals, and we farm about 600 acres. Before, we milked them by hand. Now we’ve got a robot.
“Every cow is different. She’s got a transponder hanging on her neck, so the robot knows who she is. It knows how much milk she gives, how much grain she should get. It washes each teat twice and then milks her. You can see the milk going through the tubes into a little jar in a cabinet, and the milk from each cow is weighed, and then it’s pushed over to the bulk tank. So it’ll be empty for the next cow. It’s going to rinse them off, and the gate’s going to open and she’s going to go. And the gate’s going to close, and the other gate’s going to open and let another cow in.
“The cows are always lined up in the barn, waiting, by choice, to be milked. Those cows milk themselves actually. And they milk 24 hours a day. They take turns. But nobody has to go get them. The 65 cows in this barn on average give about 80 pounds a day. That’s a ten-gallon can.
“We sell some milk to a bulk truck that picks it up and they probably use it to make cheese. We use whatever we need in the store. Sixth Street Market, IGA, the Co-op make pick-ups.
“It’s got to be special people that would do that, trust everybody to serve themselves (in the dairy’s store). A lot of people couldn’t do what we do. You’ve got to trust people. And those people sense that. That’s what I think. Being owner of this, I can go in that room out there, and there can be a dozen people in there, and they’re all milling around, all fooling around with their money, and I can walk right through them and not pay any attention to what they’re doing, just figure they’re going to do the right thing. And they do. But if I was distrustful, they’d sense that, I think. I’m no psychologist, but I think that’s right.”
Rest in peace, Phil.