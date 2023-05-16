Walz signs bill providing $240 million to replace lead pipes

Gov. Tim Walz on My 16 signed a bill into law that will provide $240 million to remove and replace lead pipes across the state.
“Safe, clean drinking water is a foundational human need – and it is long past time we make it a reality for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in a news release. “By investing in lead pipe replacement across the state, we’re taking the burden off families and homeowners and improving the health and safety of Minnesotans in every corner of the state. This is how we build a safer, cleaner future for our children and grandchildren.”
“Every Minnesotan deserves safe, clean drinking water – full stop,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “Right now, over 100,000 pipes are leaching lead into our drinking water, presenting the greatest risk to children and pregnant people and disproportionately harming marginalized communities. This is unacceptable, and we’re taking action. I am so grateful to the legislators and broad coalition of advocates for recognizing that we canmake safe drinking water a reality for everyone.”
Chapter 39, House File 24 provides $240 million to the Public Facilities Authority to establish a grant program for replacing water service lines containing lead. The following groups will be eligible to receive the grants: community public water suppliers of a community water system, municipalities, suppliers of other residential drinking water systems, and anyone eligible for grants or loans under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
The Minnesota Department of Health estimates there are about 100,000 water service lines in the state leaching lead into the drinking water flowing through them. Coming in contact with lead can damage the brain, kidneys, and nervous system. In children, lead can also slow development or cause learning, behavior, and hearing problems.