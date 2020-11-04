Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday requested staffing support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for long-term care facilities and hospitals. He outlined the need to extend current federal staff support and provide an additional 10 medical professionals to help the state combat rising cases of COVID-19.
“Minnesota’s case counts are on the rise, which means the need for staffing support will continue to increase,” Walz wrote in the letter. “Securing this additional staffing support, in addition to extending the current staffing support on the ground in Minnesota, would significantly assist our state during this tenuous time.”
The request would support 10 additional staff that would go to facilities experiencing staff shortages due to the spike in positive cases across the state. It would also provide a 30-day extension of existing federal support.
To address staffing shortages, the Minnesota Department of Health has also established a crisis staffing team, expanded the use of the Minnesota National Guard, provided emergency staffing pay incentives, and worked to secure additional staffing agencies.