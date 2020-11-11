In an effort to keep the community and local businesses up to date, Visit Duluth is now producing and sharing a weekly video with nearly 400 tourism industry partners.
The short videos feature President/CEO Anna Tanski detailing work happening behind-the-scenes, marketing campaign components, legislative and funding updates.
“Visit Duluth recognizes the tourism industry is hurting and stretched thin,” said Tanski. “We hope these brief videos provide relevant information our industry needs while being cognizant that many hotels, restaurants, shops, attractions, and other tourism businesses are short-staffed and busy adapting their operations.”
Visit Duluth launched the destination’s comprehensive winter marketing campaign this week, highlighting Duluth’s outdoors and natural beauty, which allows for plenty of space to social-distance and travel responsibly. More details are set to be released soon.