By unanimous vote of the Virginia City Council, the Lundeen Group has been selected as emarketing and event coordinator for the new Miners Entertainment and Convention Center in Virginia.
According to Brian Silber, parks and recreation director, “the 140,000+ square foot complex will be a game changing facility in Virginia and the region, with two hockey/ice sports arenas, fitness space, and state of the art convention center, meeting, and function space not currently available in the region.”
“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting project from the ground floor and can’t wait to see this incredible facility reach its fullest potential,” said Tracy Lundeen of the Lundeen Group.
Groundbreaking was held on May 28th of 2020 with completion and grand opening expected in October 2021.