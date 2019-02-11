Minneapolis-based electrical distributor Viking Electric Supply announced it is rebranding to Viking Electric, A Sonepar Company. The company created a new vision statement and restated its mission focused on moving beyond its core identity as an electrical distributor to delivering services and logistical solutions to its customers.
“We recognize the critical need to adapt to the speed of our industry and business environments,” said Stacy Stanslaski, president of Viking Electric. “Our renewed focus is to be an indispensable electrical supply chain partner, central to our customers’ success.”
In addition to the new vision and updated mission, the company released a new logo that better describes the organization’s vision as a solutions provider. T