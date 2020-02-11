Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul, one of the Midwest’s leading providers of crane and heavy transportation services, announced that it is expanding its business into the Duluth/Superior region with a new Twin Ports location at 1105 Elm Avenue in Superior, Wisconsin.
The new location will focus on bringing Vic’s well-respected crane, rigging, and hauling business to the many companies in the Twin Ports area who require these services. The location provides easy access to truck routes and will house a mobile fleet of 45-ton to 250-ton cranes and other equipment.
The Twin Ports location will be led by Jim Briggs. He joins the Vic’s team with more than 25 years of experience providing equipment solutions to the construction and industrial markets in the area. He also has 16 years of managerial experience, in addition to eight years working in the crane industry.
“We’ve completed many projects in the Twin Ports area, and it made strategic sense to finally have a long-term presence in the area,” said Vic’s vice president Josh Horsch. “We’re looking forward to extending our service into this part of the state and strengthening our relationships with area businesses that need crane and heavy haul expertise.”
Vic’s has worked on many notable projects throughout Minnesota and the Twin Ports area, including the construction of US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, assisting in the placement of an ATV bridge in St. Louis County, and volunteering to place the Bentleyville Christmas tree in Duluth.