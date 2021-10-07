Veterans Clinic in Ely expands space and services

The Ely Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic this week completed a renovation that added 2,400 square feet of remodeled space and 5,040 square feet of new space. The project enables the outpatient clinic to provide additional health services, including mental health care, primary and internal medicine and women’s health care to area United States military veterans. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $247,918 Development Infrastructure grant to the city of Ely. Total project investment was $2.95 million.
The infrastructure improvements required to allow for the building expansion included: relocation of a sanitary sewer main, installation of storm sewer, replacement of sidewalks to provide ADA access, extension of a new sewer service and restoration of the roadway and parking lot that serves the building.
The clinic is located in the city-owned Sato building within Ely Business Park. Other building tenants include CWT Travel and Minnesota State Department of Revenue. The clinic currently serves approximately 450 veterans, has six employees and is anticipated to hire two additional employees. The expansion created approximately 15 construction jobs.
“The Development Infrastructure grant to support the expansion of Ely’s VA Clinic is part of the agency’s commitment to the growth of business and quality of life in northeastern Minnesota,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “The clinic project retained and created jobs and provides quality health care to our region’s veterans who have sacrificed to serve and protect our nation.”