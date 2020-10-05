New construction grows facility to 7,500 square-feet
Expanded health care for veterans is coming to Ely.
Construction begins in October on a 3,900 square-foot expansion of the existing 3,600 square-foot Veterans Health Administration (VA) Clinic on Miners Drive.
“It's spectacular,” Harold Langowski, Ely city clerk/treasurer, said of the project. “We just did a remodel on the building last winter with new siding and windows and now the building will be expanded.”
The clinic has operated in Ely for several years, said Langowski. Annually, the clinic serves the health care needs of about 450-500 veterans, he said.
With the $2.5 million expansion, additional health care offerings will be available, allowing the clinic to serve hundreds of additional veterans each year, said Langowski.
Construction is being funded by the Ely Economic Development Authority. Lease payments will pay the debt. A 10-year extension on the current building lease with a 20-year total lease, is being finalized, according to Langowski.
The expansion will include new exam rooms, procedure rooms and tele-healthcare technology. The Ely Economic Development Authority plans to apply to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for a grant to assist with infrastructure development.
“It's very exciting for the city of Ely,” Heidi Omerza, Ely Economic Development Authority president, said. “It's always great when we can help out our veterans and service them in a more modern facility.
Ely has a long history of ties to veterans. During World War II, Ely had the highest number of citizens in the military on a per capita basis of any city in Minnesota, said Omerza.
“We have a longstanding history of serving our country,” said Omerza. “I'm thrilled that the Veterans Administration is making this expansion in Ely.”
An Ely Area Veterans Memorial was dedicated in the city in August 2017. The VA Clinic is near the veterans memorial.
The clinic's mission is to provide veterans with readily accessible health care close to home. Primary health care, including disease management, patient education and health promotion, are offered at the clinic. Mental health services, tele-healthcare, radiology/imaging, EKGs, pharmacy management and
dietetics, are also available.
Expansion of the clinic is a significant economic boost to the city, said Langowski.
“For us, it's a matter of building the space to meet their requirements,” said Langowski. TL Construction of Floodwood is the construction manager. Construction began in October.
“There will be a lot of local contractors such as electrical and security systems working on the project,” said Langowski. “We're trying to keep as much work as local as possible. There's going to be at least 10 months of work for at least a dozen workers.”
Omerza credits Langowski and John Fedo, the city's economic development consultant, with making the project happen.
“All the credit goes to Harold and John,” said Omerza. “They've done all the work behind the scenes and I just have to sign the papers.”
Ely's Economic Development Authority's mission is to position Ely as one of Minnesota's most desirable cities to open, grow and maintain a business.
Across Minnesota, the Veterans Health Administration operates 15 clinics.