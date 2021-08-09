St. Luke's is offering COVID-19 vaccines this week according to the following schedule:
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: 7 am – 1 pm, St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: 9 am – 3 pm, St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
• Thursday, Aug. 12: 8 am – 12 pm, Proctor High School; 11 am – 7 pm, St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
• Friday, Aug. 13: Closed
The St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at 915 E. 1st St. in Duluth.
The Proctor High School clinic is at 131 N. 9th Ave. in Proctor
St. Luke’s is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 years and older. To get the vaccine, you can simply walk in or you can call ahead to schedule an appointment by calling 218.249.4200.