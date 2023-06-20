This fall, the University of Wisconsin-Superior will launch new completely online certificates in IT Management through a partnership with UW Extended Campus.
The IT Management Certificate consists of three courses and nine credits and can be taken as a stand-alone program or stacked with other IT certificates. A single certificate can be completed within one year, but the flexible format of each program offers students with full-time jobs and other life commitments a longer timeframe to complete courses. The semester-based program joins a robust catalog of degrees and certificates giving students the ability to pursue high-demand roles in management and technology.
The graduate-level IT certificates include IT Leadership, Enterprise Infrastructure and IT Operations. Students who complete all three certificates and the final capstone course will earn the IT Management master’s degree. The new structure allows students to enroll in a standalone certificate while having the option to earn additional marketable credentials that will help advance their careers.
To adapt to the needs of the growing IT industry, the Master of Science in Information Technology Management degree continues to be offered through UW-Superior and now features stackable certificates where students can earn microcredentials on their way to earning the master’s degree. The number of credits for the program has also been reduced from 37 to 31 credits.