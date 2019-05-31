The University of Wisconsin-Superior has announced two leadership changes.
Maria Stalzer Wyant Cuzzo, currently professor of legal studies and coordinator of the legal studies and criminal justice program, has been appointed interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
“She has served at UW-Superior for 25 years as a senior faculty member and campus leader and knows our past and present, and can help support our future,” said UW-Superior Chancellor Renée Wachter. “She is a recognized national and regional conflict resolution and mediation expert and has helped many areas on campus and in the community to enhance their skills in these areas. Maria has an extensive network of engaged community partners that will extend our reach into our community. I’m confident that Maria’s talents and abilities will serve our campus well.”
Cuzzo’s official duties will begin July however she has already been working alongside interim Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Jackie Weissenburger to ensure a smooth transition. Weissenburger’s final day is June 30.
Nicholas Danz, currently serving as associate dean of academic affairs, professor of plant science and natural sciences, and department chair of natural sciences, will assume the position of dean of academic affairs and graduate studies effective July 1.
“Nick has served UW-Superior for 10 years and is an accomplished faculty member with notable research and leadership experience,” said Weissenburger. “His many accomplishments include the hiring of faculty and instructors from underrepresented groups in the STEM fields, developing new and innovative academic programs, and developing numerous articulation and transfer agreements with regional technical and community colleges. Nick also has robust leadership experience in UW-Superior’s shared governance through serving on faculty senate, the strategic planning core team, the planning and budgetary council, and the undergraduate academic affairs council.”