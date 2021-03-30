UWNEMN starts new veterans wellness program

Northeastern Minnesota businesses supporting healthy activities for veterans
A program offering free monthly wellness activities to veterans across the region is being launched by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota. Area businesses, including 30West in Chisholm, Bikes on Howard in Hibbing, Rooted Circles yoga studio in Hibbing, and Veterans on the Lake Resort in Ely, are early supporters of the program.
The Veterans Wellness Passport Program provides activities to veterans such as fishing, bicycle riding, and physical exercise such as yoga. The new program begins in April.
“This is all about removing barriers for local veterans to get together and explore wellness activities across our region,” said Erin Shay, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) executive director. “That means making sure all the activities are accessible to veterans of any age, background, and experience level – and providing the necessary equipment.”
The program is designed to help build the veteran community and support veteran's physical and mental health.
A six-week yoga course for a limited number of in-person participants, or via Zoom; a May 11 bicycle ride on the Mesabi Trail; and a June fishing day-trip and fish fry, are the first three activities scheduled.
UWNEMN through its existing United for Veterans program, is partnering with local volunteers, businesses, and different venues across the region, to host the wellness events.
“We want to make this easy and fun,” said Michelle Lampton, UWNEMN community impact coordinator. “We want the program to be welcoming – whether you're new to the area or new to a particular activity, or if you've lived here your whole life and are an expert at the month's activity, there's a place for you.”
Veterans who sign up for the program will receive a Veteran Wellness Passport ID. Veterans will then receive quarterly updates on upcoming activities and be able to sign-up for future activities.
Chad Buus, a veteran and UWNEMN board member, encourages veterans to sign-up.
“The military does a great job reinforcing the 'drink water and change your socks,' part,” Buus said. “But sometimes we forget to slow down and take a breath. It (the wellness program) will help you with many aspects of your life.”
UWNEMN is headquartered in Chisholm, Minn.
Veterans Wellness Passport Program information is at www.unitedwaynemn.org/ufv-wellness