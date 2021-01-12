The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Center for Continuing Education (CCE) is offering a limited number of discounts on workshops and certificates to people facing financial adversity related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The continuing education programs we offer can be a wonderful way for people to gain skills and credentials that can help them rise above the difficulties that COVID-19 has presented,” said Kathryn Guimond, director of the Center for Continuing Education. “Many people are making career changes, looking for ways to revive their businesses, or advance in their current roles. We are pleased to provide this discount to make our programs even more accessible.”
Funds for this initiative are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested individuals may apply for the discount by filling out a brief application at uwsuper.edu/cerelief.
Individuals who have been unemployed, furloughed or whose employer is facing financial adversity are encouraged to apply.
The UWS Center for Continuing Education offers a wide array of workshops and certificates to meet the needs of lifelong learners. These include topics such as organizational leadership, nonprofit and general business programming, technical and digital writing, social issues and well-being, marketing and communications, change management, wellness and self-care, and much more.
For more information about CCE program offerings, visit uwsuper.edu/CCE.