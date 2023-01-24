The University of Wisconsin-Superior has added an online early childhood special education licensure track to its list of offerings.
With a high demand nationwide for early childhood educators – especially for those who focus on early childhood special education – this licensure program is designed for individuals seeking certification in early childhood special education in Wisconsin. However, students may apply for licenses in other states, such as Michigan and Minnesota, and are encouraged to check with their state’s Department of Education to determine if there are additional requirements. This licensure track is unique to the region and the only undergraduate early childhood special education licensure track offered online within the UW System.
“Through the early childhood special education coursework, students have hands-on experiences in every early childhood course,” said Anne Robertson, assistant teaching professor of teacher education and early childhood education at UW-Superior. “Students will observe current teachers, assist in various classrooms, teach lessons, tutor, shadow a director and complete an academic service-learning experience. Students will have opportunities to work with early childhood and early childhood special education professionals in various settings. For special education, students will complete a practicum where they experience special education teaching at four different grade levels. We highly value placing our teacher candidates into classrooms early so that they can gain real-world, authentic experiences.”
The licensure track is offered to students seeking their first bachelor’s degree or for students who already have a bachelor’s degree but desire to obtain the early childhood special education license.
“This licensure track is important to the community as early childhood special education is an area that is deeply in need of licensed and well-trained individuals,” said Robertson, who is also the early childhood program leader and early childhood special education program co-lead at UW-Superior. “There are more vacancies than licensed individuals in this area right now. Employers highly seek this licensure area.”
This licensure track can lead to certification to teach in multiple areas of education. This licensure track within the Department of Education programs allows graduates to teach as an early childhood special education teacher, in birth through grade 3 settings. Graduates also can apply for additional licenses in K-9 elementary education, birth through grade 3 early childhood or K-12 cross-categorical special education.
“I think that students will enjoy the many hands-on experiences they have during their courses,” said Robertson. “This will help students gain experience and confidence in the classroom. Through these experiences, students can make many connections in their communities which can help lead them to potential job opportunities. While this licensure track is only offered online, it can be taken as an additional licensure by on-campus students, as well. This licensure track is also a great fit for those who already have a bachelor’s degree. If you are already a licensed elementary educator and want to gain your early childhood special education license, this licensure track could be an option.”
For additional questions or information, contact Robertson at (715) 394-8071 or arober35@uwsuper.edu or Amanda Zbacnik, special education program coordinator, at (715) 394-8140 or azbacnik@uwsuper.edu.