Contract negotiations covering about about 3,000 steelworkers on Minnesota's Iron Range, are underway in Pittsburgh.
United Steelworkers (USW) officials say it's still early in the process.
However, talks with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. opened this week on a positive note, according to a USW update.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president, and chief executive officer, told USW officials that he hopes to continue investing in company facilities with a focus on long-term sustainability, according to the update.
“Unlike bargaining with previous employers and predecessor companies, Cliffs has approached these negotiations with an understanding that our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone,” the USW update stated. “Goncalves recognizes the role unions play in creating the American Middle Class and recognizes the important of providing good jobs and creating good will toward the company in the communities where we live and work.”
The existing labor contract at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia expires at midnight Sept. 1, along with contracts at Cliffs' steelmaking facilities across the nation.
About 300 USW members work at Minorca Mine.
Contracts at Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite iron ore plants in northeastern Minnesota, along with its Tilden mine and plant in Upper Michigan, expire at midnight Sept. 30.
About 1,080 USW members work at Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite.
Cleveland-Cliffs in 2018 was the first iron ore company to reach a contract deal with the USW.
Cliffs has since then become a major domestic steelmaker.
Contract talks this week also opened up with United States Steel Corp.
Benefits, safety, contract language, office and technical, training, and contracting out were early subjects of the talks, according to the USW update.
USW-represented employees of United States Steel Corp. will before August 15, 2022, be receiving a five percent Inflation Recognition Payment, according to USW.
The payment, part of the existing labor contract with USW, will be made due to a June 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculation.
The existing labor contract at United States Steel Corp.'s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac expires at midnight Sept. 1.
About 1,500 USW members work at the two taconite plants.
Including USW workers and salaried employees, more than 4,000 are directly employed in northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry.