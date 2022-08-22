United Steelworkers (USW) officials from two more Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines are opening labor contract negotiations today.
USW leaders from Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes are in Pittsburgh to begin contract talks with iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates United Taconite and is majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co.
The existing labor contract between Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW at those two iron ore facilities expires Sept. 30.
Negotiations are already underway covering USW members at Cleveland-Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia and Cliffs' steel plants across the nation.
Those contracts expire Sept. 1.
In an update, the USW said talks with Cleveland-Cliffs covering USW workers at Minorca Mine and the company's steel facilities are positive, but work still remains.
“At the table, negotiations continued this week, and we have resolved many local issues and issues related to contract language,” the update stated. “However, we still have significant work to do on profit sharing issues, pension issues and other economic issues.”
During the last negotiations in 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs was the first major iron ore producer to agree with the USW on a new contract.
It's possible that Cleveland-Cliffs could again set the pace.
“We know that Cliffs wants to lead and be the best in the industry and we can and will work with the company to make it happen,” said the USW update. “Our discussions and relationship with management has been positive, and we continue to be optimistic.”
USW officials also remain in labor contract talks in Pittsburgh with United States Steel Corp.
Existing contracts covering USW members at United States Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, expire Sept. 1.
United States Steel is a minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
“Many of the sub-committees report some progress,” said the USW update. “While this is a positive development, most major issues are still being discussed and we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
A total of about 3,000 hourly-paid workers at five iron ore mines on Minnesota's Iron Range are represented by the United Steelworkers.
Officials from USW Iron Range locals have so far not offered public comment on the status of negotiations with either company.