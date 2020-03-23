USCG Cutter Alder installing navigation aids

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder set sail Sunday from Duluth and are heading south for Lake Michigan to start setting summer aids to navigation (buoys).
First, the vessel is assisting the USCGC Mackinaw in breaking out Whitefish Bay and the St. Mary's River system in preparation for spring and summer shipping seasons. By both breaking ice and setting better aids to navigation, the Alder ensures the economic flow of vital resources goes undisturbed throughout the Great Lakes.
On Facebook, the Coast Guard said staff members are practicing social distancing during this patrol.
"For the public's safety and the safety of the crew, we will remain on board through out the coming weeks to ensure the COVID19 virus does not spread through our operations," the USCG said.