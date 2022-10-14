US Bancorp reported third quarter net income of $1.812 billion and diluted earnings per common share of $1.16 on Friday. That compares with $2.028 billion in the same year-ago quarter.
Return on average assets were 1.22% and return on average common equity was 15.8%.
For the year to date, Net income was $4.9 billion compared with $6.3 billion for the first three quarters of 2021.
“Results were driven by strong growth in net interest income supported by loan and deposit growth and the benefit of higher interest rates,” Andy Cecere, Chairman, President and CEO, said in the quarterly report. “Our fee businesses continued to benefit from good underlying consumer and business conditions as well as new business and deepening of relationships. Credit quality remains strong and in the third quarter our net charge-off ratio improved on both a sequential and year over year basis. While credit continues to perform well, our consistently strong underwriting and credit risk management practices prepare us well for any change in the business cycle. We continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and strong capital and liquidity positions. Given the uncertain economic environment, we are preparing for a range of possible outcomes and will continue to manage the bank in a prudent, disciplined manner.”