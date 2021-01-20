US Bancorp on Wednesday reported net income of $1,519 million for the fourth quarter and $4.959 billion for the full year. Return on average assets was 1.10 percent and return on average common equity 12.1 for the quarter. Full year return on average assets was 0.93 percent and return on average common equity was 10.0 for the 12-month period.
“Our fourth quarter and full year results highlighted the value of our diversified business model, which allowed us to deliver industry-leading results for our shareholders despite the economic headwinds the entire banking industry faced. This was an extraordinary year that brought both challenges and opportunities. I’m proud of how we came together to support our customers and communities as they faced various individual obstacles brought on by COVID-19 and other global issues,” said Andy Cecera, chairman, president and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2021, I’m confident in our ability to create shareholder value as we continue to invest in our digital capabilities, technology and people to drive revenue growth and efficiency improvement.”
Year-over-year, net income declined by 28.2 percent. The company did not issue guidance.