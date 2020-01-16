UnitedHealth Group reported full year 2019 revenues of $242.2 billion, an increase of $15.9 billion or 7.0 percent year-over-year. Net earnings for the year were $14.239 billion compared with $12.382 during 2018.
For the fourth quarter, net earnings were $3.668 billion on revenues of $47.625 billion. That compares with $3.164 billion on revenue of $44.932 billion during the final quarter of 2018.
The corporation’s Optum unit reported 2019 full year revenues grew by $11.7 billion or 11.5 percent year-over-year to $113.0 billion, with notably strong growth in OptumHealth. Full year earnings from operations advanced $1.1 billion or 13.7 percent year-over-year to $9.4 billion, driven by strong revenue growth and 20 basis points of operating margin expansion to 8.3 percent. Each Optum business had double-digit operating earnings growth for the full year.
Unitedhealth anticipates adjusted earnings of $16.25 to $16.55 a share during 2020.