UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its third quarter 2022 revenues were $80.9 billion, growth of $8.6 billion or 12% year-over-year, reflecting double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
“The strength of our performance reflects the diligence and determination of our colleagues to improve people’s experience across the health care system and make high-quality care simpler, more accessible and more affordable,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Growth in the third quarter was driven by continued expansion in the number of people served throughout UnitedHealthcare and in the value-based care initiatives at Optum Health, the company said. Full-year 2022 net earnings outlook was increased from $20.85 to $21.05 per share and adjusted net earnings from $21.85 to $22.05 per share.
Third quarter 2022 earnings from operations were $7.5 billion, growth of 31% year-over-year, with strong contributions from both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Adjusted net earnings of $5.79 per share increased 28% compared to the third quarter of 2021.