United Way of Northeastern Minnesota campaign reaches new annual record

The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota entered its 2020 fundraising campaign unsure what to expect.
But with help from businesses, workplace campaigns, individual and online donations, fundraisers, mail contributions, and grants, the campaign reached new heights.
The campaign raised a record $2,138,969.
“2020 was a difficult year in many ways, but these results are a testament to what our communities can do when we pull together to face a crisis,” said Erin Shay, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) executive director. “It just goes to show you that on the Iron Range, people take care of each other.”
Funds support more than two dozen partner agencies which provide services within UWNEMN service territory.
UWNEMN's community impact programs such as Buddy Backpacks, Comforts of Home, Imagination Library, Lunch Buddies, Meet Up and Chow Down, Smiles United, and United for Veterans are also supported by the funding.
Extra funding raised specifically to assist people with COVID-19 related issues, helped boost the campaign total, according to Katy Lofquist, UWNEM communications and engagement coordinator.
Outgoing UWNEMN President Eric Clement said the non-profit agency adapted its fundraising efforts as COVID prevented the agency's usual in-person campaign visits.
“I think the staff did a fantastic job pursuing a lot of other revenues,” said Clement. “They did a lot of online auctions, a golf drop at Mesaba Country Club (in Hibbing), and added more raffle drawings.”
Social media also helped UWNEM reach out to a variety of audiences, said Clement.
“Erin in her new leadership position tried out a few new things,” Clement said. “Her team really stepped up on social media and in seeking grants. They're really rock stars.”
Partner agencies are: Advocates for Family Peace, Angel Fund, Arrowhead Center Adolescent Treatment, Camp Chicagami, Care Partners, Ely Community Health Center, Ely Community Resource, area food shelves, Girls Scouts of MN and WI Lakes and Pines, Northern St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity, Northwoods Partners, Project Care, Range Transitional Housing, Salvation Army Hibbing, Salvation Army Virginia, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, ServeMinnesota Reading Corps, Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County, Summer Work Outreach Project, Support Within Reach, Volunteers in Education, Voyageurs Area Council Boy Scouts.
Businesses and individuals which received UWNEMN 2020 campaign awards are:
- Ellefson Off-Highway
- First National Bank of Gilbert (Campaign Award)
- PolyMet Mining (Campaign Award)
- TUFCO (Campaign Award)
- Delta Air Lines (Spirit Award)
- Minnesota Power (Spirit Award)
- Cleveland-Cliffs (Leadership Award)
- Twin Metals Minnesota (Leadership Award)
- Second Harvest Northern Food Bank (Agency Achievement Award)
- Anne and Steve Badanjak (Life Saver Award)
- Ray and Deb Erspamer (Life Saver Award)
- T.J. Ruper (Life Saver Award)
- Eric Clement (Outgoing Board President)
“These award winners went above and beyond in a year that presented multiple hurdles,” said Shay. “We are grateful to them and to every person who supported our campaign. Every single dollar raised, every single minute volunteered is a game changer for our organization and our communities.”
UWNEMN is headquartered in Chisholm, Minn.