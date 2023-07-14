Strong growth continued across UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the second quarter of 2023.
“Our diverse health care capabilities and dedicated colleagues are enabling us to meet the needs of more people in more ways, driving substantial growth and expanding our opportunities to serve well into the future,” said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Growth in the second quarter was spread across the company’s businesses. Based upon the first half performance as well as durable growth and operating expectations, the company strengthened the range of its full year net earnings outlook to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.70 to $25.00 per share.
The quarterly report said:
- UnitedHealth Group’s second quarter 2023 revenues grew 16% to $92.9 billion year-over-year, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
- Second quarter 2023 earnings from operations were $8.1 billion, an increase of 13%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare even as the company continued to invest to support growth.
- UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenues grew 13% to $70.2 billion, reflecting growth in the number of people served, and operating earnings grew 13% to $4.4 billion.
- Year-to-date, total people served by UnitedHealthcare with medical benefits has increased by over 1.1 million, with growth across the company’s commercial and public sector program offerings. The number of consumers served with commercial benefit offerings grew by nearly 500,000 in the first half of 2023, reflecting the company’s focus on innovative and affordable benefit plans.
- Optum second quarter revenues grew 25% to $56.3 billion and operating earnings grew 13% to $3.7 billion. Operating margin of 6.6% compares to 7.3% in the prior year, reflecting investments in services provided to patients and customers to support growth.
- Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 33% over last year, driven by growth of more than 900,000 patients served under value-based care arrangements and the continued expansion of the types and levels of care services offered. The operating results reflect the previously noted higher care activity patterns and continued investments to improve patient health outcomes and support growth.