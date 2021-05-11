U.S. Steel surged as markets opened today as Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $32 price target, up from $24, as steel prices in the U.S. remain at or near all-time highs and market fundamentals support a "stronger-for-longer outlook."
"Lead times are extremely extended, inventories remain low, and imports are still very limited due to healthy global prices," said Morgan Stanley's Carlos De Alba, while "demand remains resilient, and it may further benefit longer term from the Biden administration's infrastructure plan."
Higher steel prices will lead to significant cash flow generation and accelerate U.S. Steel's de-leveraging, "alleviating our previous concerns about the company's balance sheet," the analyst said.
"We still believe that projects in the pipeline will pressure prices in Q4 2021 and in 2022, but from a much higher starting point and to a lesser degree than we forecast previously," De Alba wrote.
U.S. Steel recently was double-upgraded at Credit Suisse, saying the current cycle in the steel sector is "clearly super [and] has room to run."